Left Menu

Arun Raste joins NCDEX as MD, CEO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 14:03 IST
Arun Raste joins NCDEX as MD, CEO
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Arun Raste on Monday took charge as Managing Director and CEO of the country's leading agri-commodity bourse National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX). Before joining NCDEX, Raste was associated with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) as an executive director, the exchange said in a statement.

Raste's tenure begins at a time when NCDEX is looking forward to building on various initiatives that it has started in the last couple of years, it added.

These include the launch of commodity indices, options in goods and NCDEX's footprint in the non-agri segment.

With a special focus on farmers, the exchange has been running targeted drives like the 'Options Familiarization Program' to connect farmer producer organisation.

''Under the new leadership, these initiatives will scale new heights and would widen the participation base to a wider set of audience,'' the exchange said. Raste has over 30 years of experience across diverse sectors – BFSI, corporate and social development. In his prior assignments, he has worked with lending majors in the private sector like IDFC First Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, financial inclusion behemoth NABARD, and ACC Cement. He has also served as a director on the Board of Indian Immunological Limited, Hyderabad, and Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Private Limited, Delhi and IRMA, Anand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
2
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021