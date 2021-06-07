Arun Raste joins NCDEX as MD, CEO

Arun Raste on Monday took charge as Managing Director and CEO of the country's leading agri-commodity bourse National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX). Before joining NCDEX, Raste was associated with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) as an executive director, the exchange said in a statement.

Raste's tenure begins at a time when NCDEX is looking forward to building on various initiatives that it has started in the last couple of years, it added.

These include the launch of commodity indices, options in goods and NCDEX's footprint in the non-agri segment.

With a special focus on farmers, the exchange has been running targeted drives like the 'Options Familiarization Program' to connect farmer producer organisation.

''Under the new leadership, these initiatives will scale new heights and would widen the participation base to a wider set of audience,'' the exchange said. Raste has over 30 years of experience across diverse sectors – BFSI, corporate and social development. In his prior assignments, he has worked with lending majors in the private sector like IDFC First Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, financial inclusion behemoth NABARD, and ACC Cement. He has also served as a director on the Board of Indian Immunological Limited, Hyderabad, and Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Private Limited, Delhi and IRMA, Anand.

