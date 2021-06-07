Left Menu

Crude oil futures dip on weak spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 14:14 IST
Crude oil futures dip on weak spot demand
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Crude oil prices on Monday fell by Rs 25 to Rs 5,046 per barrel after the participants cut their positions.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for the June delivery dropped by Rs 25, or 0.49 percent, to Rs 5,046 per barrel with a business volume of 9,860 lots.

Analysts said the fall in crude oil futures was mostly due to the trimming of positions by traders amid a weak spot demand.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.59 percent lower at USD 69.21 per barrel.

Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 0.64 percent to trade at USD 71.43 per barrel in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
2
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021