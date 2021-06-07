Left Menu

Former ECB head Trichet to advise on new global sustainability disclosures board

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-06-2021 14:52 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet will head an advisory group on setting up a global board for sustainability-related company disclosures, the IFRS Foundation said on Monday.

The new Sustainability Standards Board (SSB), due to be unveiled ahead of the COP26 UN climate change conference in Glasgow in November, aims to replace a patchwork of voluntary guidance with a single set of global norms for companies reporting the impact of climate change on their business.

