Thackeray puts agencies on alert as IMD warns of four days of heavy rains in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday instructed all agencies to be ready and vigilant after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of four days of heavy rains in all districts of Konkan, including Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-06-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 15:05 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday instructed all agencies to be ready and vigilant after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of four days of heavy rains in all districts of Konkan, including Mumbai. According to the Chief Minister's Office, all the districts in the Konkan, including the Mumbai metropolitan area, have been warned of heavy rains during the four days from June 9 to 12.

The Chief Minister has directed to maintain coordination and to evacuate the dangerous buildings, affected areas and the citizens of Lolain area as per the need while taking care that no other form of patient care including COVID-19 would be disrupted during this period. "NDRF and SDRF units should be deployed where necessary during this time of heavy rains and other central agencies including ONGC should be alerted about the heavy rains during this period," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

