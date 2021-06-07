Left Menu

Renewable energy projects may be fully funded under proposed changes to EU state aid rules

Updated: 07-06-2021 15:24 IST
EU competition regulators are considering changes in state aid laws to allow EU countries to subsidise up to 100% of renewable energy projects as part of the bloc's green deal targets, the European Commission said on Monday.

The EU executive said the revised EU rules would allow EU countries to introduce new aid instruments such as carbon contracts for difference. It is now seeking feedback from interested parties before making a final decision.

