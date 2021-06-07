Left Menu

Guar seed futures decline on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 15:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Guar seed prices on Monday went down by Rs 7 to Rs 4,200 per 10 quintal in the futures trade.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for the July delivery were trading at Rs 4,200, down by Rs 7, or 0.17 per cent per 10 quintal with an open interest of 31,885 lots.

Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed prices to increasing supplies from growing regions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

