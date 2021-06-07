Left Menu

Encroachers, intruders would be evicted from all parts of Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said encroachers and intruders would be evicted from all parts of Assam to protect the Assamese identity.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 07-06-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 15:59 IST
Encroachers, intruders would be evicted from all parts of Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said encroachers and intruders would be evicted from all parts of Assam to protect the Assamese identity. The chief minister visited Sipajhar, Darrang with Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, BJP MLA Dr Paramananda Rajbhongshi and former MLA Gurujyoti Das.

"Today I visited Gorukhuti in Sipajhar, Darrang and traveled in a country boat to inspect the riverine areas that were encroached by illegal settlers near Dholpur Shiva Mandir. 120 bigha land of the temple under encroachment of illegal occupants in the area have been freed by Assam Police and district administration. Such squatters would be evicted from all parts of Assam to protect our land and the Assamese identity from encroachers and intruders," tweeted Sarma. "We also offered prayers at Shiva Temple to seek Lord Shiva's blessings. Assured temple management and local people to set up a Manikut, build a guest house and boundary wall. All steps would be taken to turn the temple into a tourist attraction," said the chief minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
2
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021