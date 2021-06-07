Left Menu

Decision on allowing public on Mumbai local trains next week, says Mayor

The decision to allow general public to travel on Mumbai's local trains will be taken after a week, depending on the Covid-19 situation in the city, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Monday.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The decision to allow general public to travel on Mumbai's local trains will be taken after a week, depending on the Covid-19 situation in the city, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Monday. Addressing media here, she said that local trains are currently only running for essential services.

"As the unlock process begins today, a few restrictions have been eased. Local trains are running only for essential services for now. Decision on whether to open it up for general public will be taken after a week, depending on Covid situation in the city," Pednekar said. Maharashtra is currently in the process of unlocking after being under several restrictions due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The government had announced five levels of restrictions for district across the state based on case positivity and availability of oxygen beds. Restaurants, shops selling non-essential items, and public places are set to reopen from Monday in Mumbai but malls, theatres, and multiplexes will continue to remain shut.

"The restaurants to operate at 50 per cent capacity for dining till 4 pm on weekdays," as per the new guidelines issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, said that that the local administration can take a call on easing or tightening restrictions in their zones as the intensity of the pandemic varies across the state.

Covid-19 cases continue to decline in Maharashtra. Only 12,557 fresh infections were recorded, the state's public health department informed on Sunday. With 14,433 fresh discharges, the state's coronavirus recovery rate climbed to 95.05 per cent. As many as 233 deaths due to COVID-19 were registered on Sunday. At present, there are 1,85,527 active cases in Maharashtra while 55,43,267 Covid-19 patients have been discharged after full recovery. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.72 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

