West Bengal cancels Class 10, 12 Board exams due to COVID-19

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced the cancellation of Class 10 and Class 12 state Board examinations for session 2020-2021.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 07-06-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 16:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced the cancellation of Class 10 and Class 12 state Board examinations for session 2020-2021. On Sunday, the Chief Minister had said that the state government would form an expert committee to recommend whether the state board exams for secondary and higher secondary classes should be held.

The state government had also invited the opinion of students and parents on the matter regarding the examinations. "Our children's future is my greatest priority. To this regard, we have formed an expert committee to decide over holding the Class 10th and 12th board exams in 2021," Banerjee had tweeted.

Following the cancellation of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Board exams by the Central government on June 1, several states, including Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh cancelled their respective state Board exams in view of the prevailing COVID situation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

