Puducherry cancels Class 12 board exams

Puducherry administration on Monday announced the cancellation of Class 12 board exams in the union territory in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 07-06-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 16:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Puducherry administration on Monday announced the cancellation of Class 12 board exams in the union territory in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation. This follows the CBSE exams being cancelled by the central government last week, following which the ICSE and several other State Boards cancelled examinations for their class 12 students.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today announced the cancellation of Class 10 and Class 12 state Board examinations for session 2020-2021. Several states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have said they wont be holding the scheduled board exams.

Puducherry has 8270 active cases presently, while the cumulative number of deaths in the state has been recorded to be 1628. The state has also recorded 99181 cumulative recoveries. (ANI)

