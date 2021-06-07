Left Menu

Vice Adm Rajesh Pendharkar assumes charge as DG Naval Operations

Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar is a recipient of the AtiVishisht Seva Medal and VishishtSeva Medal for distinguished service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 18:13 IST
Vice Adm Rajesh Pendharkar assumes charge as DG Naval Operations
The Flag Officer is a specialist in Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) and has served on frontline warships of the Navy as ASW Officer and later as the Executive Officer and Principal Warfare Officer of Guided Destroyer INS Mysore Image Credit: Twitter(@indiannavy)
  • Country:
  • India

Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, AVSM, VSM has assumed charge as Director General Naval Operations today, on 07 Jun 21. An alumnus of the National Defense Academy, Khadakwasla, Pune, he was commissioned into the Indian Navy in Jan 1987. He is a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Naval War College, Karanja, and Naval Command College, Newport, Rhode Island, USA.

The Flag Officer is a specialist in Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) and has served on frontline warships of the Navy as ASW Officer and later as the Executive Officer and Principal Warfare Officer of Guided Destroyer INS Mysore

He has commanded the missile corvette INS Kora, the missile frigate INS Shivalik and the aircraft carrier INS Viraat. He has held important staff appointments in IHQ MoD (Navy) in the Directorate of Staff Requirements, Directorate of Personnel, and the Directorate of Net-Centric Operations.

On promotion to the rank of Rear Admiral in Feb 2016, he was appointed as the Assistant Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Int – A) at HQ IDS, New Delhi, and subsequently as the Chief Staff Officer (Operations) in Headquarters, Western Naval Command, Flag Officer Commanding Maharashtra Naval Area and Flag Officer Sea Training.

Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar is a recipient of the AtiVishishtSeva Medal and VishishtSeva Medal for distinguished service.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021