UPDATE 1-U.S. Vice President's visit to Guatemala faces minor delay due to technical issue with plane

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to Guatemala faced minor delays after her plane had to return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland due to a technical issue, a spokesperson for Harris said on Sunday. The Vice President was expected to switch planes but there is no major safety concern and her trip would not be significantly delayed, spokesperson Symone Sanders said. "I’m good.

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 18:13 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@KamalaHarris)
"I'm good. I'm good," Harris told reporters, as she kicks off her first overseas trip to Guatemala and Mexico since taking office in January. "We all said a little prayer but we're good." She is expected to focus on economic development, climate, and food insecurity, and women's issues, White House officials say. She is due to fly to Guatemala on Sunday and fly to Mexico on June 8 where she will spend the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

