Saudi Arabia to organise with E1 world racing championship for electric-powered boats
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 07-06-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 18:20 IST
Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund announced on Monday a partnership with electric speed-boat designer E1 Series to organize a world racing championship for this type of craft.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said last year that the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund would inject 150 billion riyals ($40 billion) a year into the economy in 2021 and 2022, as part of a drive to diversify the kingdom's oil-dependent economy.
