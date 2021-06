HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day nine

Highlights of the ninth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Monday (all times GMT). 1350 SCHWARTZMAN PASSES STRUFF TEST

Argentine 10th seed Diego Schwartzman recovered from a slow start to defeat Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6(9) 6-4 7-5 and reach the quarter-finals for a second straight year. READ MORE:

1105 GAUFF GLIDES INTO QUARTERS American teen Coco Gauff, 17, raced past Tunisia's Ons Jabeur 6-3 6-1 to become the youngest woman to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final since 2006.

1016 STEPHENS KNOCKED OUT IN STRAIGHT SETS American Sloane Stephens, the 2018 runner-up, was knocked out 6-2 6-0 in the fourth round by Czech Barbora Krejcikova on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

0908 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began in sunny conditions at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 21 degrees Celsius (69.8°F).

