Left Menu

8 passengers injured as Vistara flight hits turbulence before Kolkata landing

In a disturbing incident, three passengers on a Vistara flight headed to Kolkata from Mumbai, sustained critical injuries when the plane ran into heavy turbulence just before landing, officials said Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 20:46 IST
8 passengers injured as Vistara flight hits turbulence before Kolkata landing
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident, three passengers on a Vistara flight headed to Kolkata from Mumbai, sustained critical injuries when the plane ran into heavy turbulence just before landing, officials said Monday. "The flight UK-775 headed to Kolkata and a total of eight passengers were injured out of which three have reported major injuries. While those who suffered minor injuries were tested at the airport medical centre, the three severely injured were shifted into Charnok Hospital in Kolkata," Kolkata Airport director told ANI.

An official statement issued by Vistara airlines said the June 7 Mumbai-Kolkata flight encountered severe turbulence 15 minutes before landing, which caused injuries to a few of its passengers. "According to preliminary reports, the turbulence caused injuries to a few passengers, who were provided first aid during flight and immediate medical assistance upon arrival in Kolkata.

"We are saddened by this unfortunate experience our customers had, and are closely monitoring the health status of those injured. We are investigating the incident on priority," the airlines said. More details in this story are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021