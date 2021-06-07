Left Menu

Mumbai: 286 hectares of Aarey land handed over to Maha govt

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-06-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 21:16 IST
Mumbai: 286 hectares of Aarey land handed over to Maha govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Aarey Colony authorities on Monday handed over 286.7 hectares of land to the Maharashtra government, paving the way for the protection of one of Mumbai's main green lungs.

A statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) said the Aarey land parcel handed over comprises 125 hectares in Borivali, 71 hectares in Goregaon and 89 hectares in Marol Maroshi.

The hand over has been made to the chief conservator of forests, which in turn will pave the way for creation of a jungle spread over 812 acres right in the middle of the metropolis, an official said.

The Uddhav Thackeray government had declared 800 acres of land in Aarey as reserve forest last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

