Kerala extends COVID-lockdown till June 16

The COVID-induced lockdown in Kerala has been extended till June 16 with restrictions in place, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Monday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 07-06-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 21:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The COVID-induced lockdown in Kerala has been extended till June 16 with restrictions in place, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Monday. However, the shops selling essential items, raw materials for the industry (including packaging), and construction materials will be allowed to open.

Banks will also be functional on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays in the state. The Chief Minister said, "There will be a complete lockdown with strict restrictions on June 12 and 13."

Ahead of the complete lockdown on June 12-13, stationery, jewelry, footwear, clothing, and optical shops will be allowed to operate on June 11 from 7 am to 7 pm, for one day only. The Chief Minister also added that all exams will be conducted only after June 16.

Kerala has 1,61,065 active cases of COVID-19 and has reported 24,62,071 cumulative discharges and 9,946 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

