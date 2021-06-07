Left Menu

BPCL to set up super absorbent polymer plant at Kochi with own technology

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 07-06-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 22:03 IST
Privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum Corporation is setting up a 50,000 metric tonne per annum super absorbent polymer plant at the Kochi Refinery, the technology for which was developed in-house.

In the first phase of the proposed plant, the company will have a 200 metric tonne capacity plant by October and the feedstock will be supplied by the adjoining refinery. Capacity will be augmented in stages and will come up at a different location that will be identified later, P Ravitej, executive director, refineries, BPCL, told PTI this evening.

Super absorbent polymers, currently imported, are niche petrochemical ingredients used in various hygiene products such as diapers and other incontinence products.

Ravitej said the plant will help the country save foreign exchange worth Rs 1,000 crore as it will help cut down on imports.

''Our engineers and researchers have worked four years on this project and finally mastered this technology,'' he said. Asked whether this is part of the upcoming propylene derivatives petrochemical complex, he answered in the negative.

This plant will use the acrylic acid from the recently commissioned Rs 6,000-crore propylene derivatives petrochemical complex at the Kochi Refinery, as the feedstock, he explained.

Pointing out that this development shows BPCL's ability to master complex technologies to produce complex products like the super absorbent polymers, Ravitej said the SAP process development is our pioneering initiative towards independence in technology and value addition to the recently commissioned acrylic acid unit installed at the refinery complex.

Kochi Refinery was set up way back in 1966 with a capacity of 50,000 barrels per day originally as a joint venture in collaboration with Phillips Petroleum Corporation of the US. Today it is the largest refinery of BPCL with refining capacity of 15.5 million metric tonne per annum.

Apart from petrol, diesel, kerosene and aviation fuel, the refinery also manufactures specialty products such as benzene, toluene, food grade hexane, propylene, special boiling point spirit, mineral turpentine oil, sulphur, petcoke and hydrogen. The company has commissioned two of the three units of the PDP complex in February,making it first such plant in the country, and thus helping save Rs 4,000 crore in foreign exchange annually. Of the three units, acrylic acid and acrylates units are already up and running. The acrylic acid unit is the largest single train unit in the world with capacity of 1.6 lakh metric tonne per annum.

