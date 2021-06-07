Left Menu

BJP takes dig at Akhilesh as Mulayam Singh Yadav gets COVID vaccine jab

As Samajwadi Party patriatrch Mulayam Singh Yadav got vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday, BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit took a jab at his son and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who showed reluctance to take Centre's vaccine, saying that he must follow footsteps of his father.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav receiving first dose of Covid vaccine. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

State BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh took to Twitter and called Yadav's decision to get himself vaccinated a "good message". "A good message... Hope SP workers and its national president will also take inspiration from their party founder," Singh tweeted.

Mulayam Singh Yadav received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon. In January, when the dry run of vaccination was taking place, Akhilesh had said that he would not get vaccinated against coronavirus as the "BJP government cannot be trusted".

"I will not take the COVID-19 vaccine at this moment, that too given by the Bharatiya Janata Party. How can I trust BJP's vaccine? When our government will be formed, everyone will get a free vaccine. We cannot take the BJP vaccine," he had said during a press conference here. Following criticism, he had subsequently tweeted that he had "full confidence" in the ability of scientists, but he would not take the BJP's "political vaccine". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

