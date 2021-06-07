Left Menu

Varanasi airport facilitates movement of 1800 kgs of COVID Vaccine shipment

Apart from this, Varanasi Airport has organized vaccination camps for all the frontline workers at the airport to help prevent the spread of COVID 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 22:45 IST
Varanasi airport facilitates movement of 1800 kgs of COVID Vaccine shipment
The airport staff makes continuous requests to all the passengers, stakeholders, visitors and employees etc. to always follow COVID appropriate behaviour and maintain staggered timing to minimize crowding. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Varanasi Airport has been actively contributing to the movement of COVID patients, Medicine and essential equipment in and out of Varanasi. Scheduled and non-scheduled flights are handled most professionally at Varanasi airport giving due care and importance to laid down government norms and protocols.

The airport facilitated the movement of more than 1800 kgs of Vaccine shipment starting from January 2021, movement of more than 128 oxygen concentrators from various cities e.g. Delhi and Mumbai and movement of COVID patients through charter and Medical flights to major cities to date. Special Medical Flights carrying Covid patients were also facilitated through Varanasi Airport has always remained operational keeping people of Varanasi and surrounding connected to the rest of India along with handling international flights from London, Muscat, Dubai etc. The passengers are provided with a safe passage from the terminal to the boarding gate while maintaining high standards of hygiene, the precaution of safe distancing. Masks and disposal of the PPE kits are also being carried out in a most professional way.

The airport staff makes continuous requests to all the passengers, stakeholders, visitors and employees etc. to always follow COVID appropriate behaviour and maintain staggered timing to minimize crowding. To create awareness regarding COVID appropriate behaviour, ensuring the safety of passengers, the airport is also sensitizing passengers through displaying instructions on several electronic monitors, displays (signage) at the terminal, automatic and manual voice announcements and through various social media platforms.

Apart from this, Varanasi Airport has organized vaccination camps for all the frontline workers at the airport to help prevent the spread of COVID 19.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021