Jharkhand Cong President welcomes Centre's 'centralised vaccination drive'

Jharkhand Congress President Rameshwar Oraon on Monday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a "centralised vaccination drive". "It should have been done much earlier. However, it finally came and it should be welcomed. State governments have earlier been ordered to purchase 25 per cent vaccine. The expenditure on the order must be repaid by the Central government," Oraon said.

He also said that it is the impact of the nationwide campaign launched by the Congress and other Opposition parties. On Monday, PM Modi in a televised address to the nation announcing a centralized vaccine drive, said that all vaccines will be procured by the Central government and will be given to states for free of cost.

The PM also said that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana will be extended till Diwali this year. "80 crore poor will be provided free ration under the scheme," PM Modi added. The Prime Minister further said that over 23 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given in the country and the supply of vaccines will increase in the coming days.

Addressing the nation, PM Modi said the country has two made-in-India vaccines. "Today more than 23 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country... The vaccine supply will be increasing in the coming days. Seven companies in the country are producing different vaccines and three vaccine trials are at an advanced stage," he said. (ANI)

