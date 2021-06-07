Left Menu

Jharkhand Cong President welcomes Centre's 'centralised vaccination drive'

Jharkhand Congress President Rameshwar Oraon on Monday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a "centralised vaccination drive".

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 07-06-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 23:00 IST
Jharkhand Cong President welcomes Centre's 'centralised vaccination drive'
Jharkhand Congress President Rameshwar Oraon (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Congress President Rameshwar Oraon on Monday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a "centralised vaccination drive". "It should have been done much earlier. However, it finally came and it should be welcomed. State governments have earlier been ordered to purchase 25 per cent vaccine. The expenditure on the order must be repaid by the Central government," Oraon said.

He also said that it is the impact of the nationwide campaign launched by the Congress and other Opposition parties. On Monday, PM Modi in a televised address to the nation announcing a centralized vaccine drive, said that all vaccines will be procured by the Central government and will be given to states for free of cost.

The PM also said that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana will be extended till Diwali this year. "80 crore poor will be provided free ration under the scheme," PM Modi added. The Prime Minister further said that over 23 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given in the country and the supply of vaccines will increase in the coming days.

Addressing the nation, PM Modi said the country has two made-in-India vaccines. "Today more than 23 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country... The vaccine supply will be increasing in the coming days. Seven companies in the country are producing different vaccines and three vaccine trials are at an advanced stage," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021