Left Menu

Pristine Hindustan starts first export service to Bangladesh from Siliguri port with electronic cargo tracking

In Siliguri's Inland Container Depot (ICD), Pristine Hindustan, a Logistics Service Provider on Monday started the first consignment to Bangladesh with the mode of Electronic Cargo Tracking System(ECTS).

ANI | Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 07-06-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 23:28 IST
Pristine Hindustan starts first export service to Bangladesh from Siliguri port with electronic cargo tracking
Visual from Dabgram Inland Container Depot. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Tarak Sarkar In Siliguri's Inland Container Depot (ICD), Pristine Hindustan, a Logistics Service Provider on Monday started the first consignment to Bangladesh with the mode of Electronic Cargo Tracking System(ECTS).

The ICD or dry port was developed by Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority(SJDA), a development body of state government with the help of the Union government, run by Pristine Hindustan Infraprojects Private Limited. The port set up on a 29 acre of land in the Dabgram area near Siliguri is the first dry port for domestic and International cargo movement in the region.

The company started its first export service to Bangladesh with five containers on three vehicles as trial consignment bagged with gram husk for Bangladesh through Fulbari Integrated Check Post(ICP) today. According to Md Alam Khan, terminal manager at the Siliguri dry port, the biggest advantage of ECTS service is that any consignee or any consignor can track the cargo anywhere at anytime through the online system after despatch from the dry port.

"This service will also reduce the time and money with the support of modern technology. We are receiving very good responses from domestic and international consignee consignors. The company's prime focus is to expand the trade with neighbourhood countries like Nepal and Bhutan soon," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 100,636 new COVID-19 infections, 2,427 deaths; Hundreds of former leaders urge G7 to vaccinate poor against COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 100,636 new COVID-19 infections, 2,427 de...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Student Saso is now the teacher, says McIlroy; Tennis-Murray backs Federer's 'sensible decision' to pull out of French Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Student Saso is now the teacher, says McIlroy; Ten...

 Global
4
InstantPay launches India's first Cashback Card in partnership with NPCI and YES Bank

InstantPay launches India's first Cashback Card in partnership with NPCI and...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021