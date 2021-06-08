Left Menu

Macron raises fishing license issue with UK's Johnson ahead of G7 summit

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-06-2021 02:13 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 01:55 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
President Emmanuel Macron on Monday told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that London needed to issue licenses to the French fishermen still waiting for post-Brexit permits to drop their nets in UK waters.

Macron also raised the issue of access to Jersey's fishing waters during the call ahead of this week's summit of G7 leaders.

