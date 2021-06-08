Macron raises fishing license issue with UK's Johnson ahead of G7 summit
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-06-2021 02:13 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 01:55 IST
- Country:
- France
President Emmanuel Macron on Monday told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that London needed to issue licenses to the French fishermen still waiting for post-Brexit permits to drop their nets in UK waters.
Macron also raised the issue of access to Jersey's fishing waters during the call ahead of this week's summit of G7 leaders.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- post-Brexit
- British
- Emmanuel Macron
- Boris Johnson
- London
- French
- Jersey
Advertisement
ALSO READ
First Person: British UN peacekeeper stays on ‘A-game’ to keep Malians safe
Boris Johnson to wed fiancee Carrie Symonds in July 2022: Report
France mulling stricter coronavirus restrictions for British visitors when tourism reopens
Prime suspect in British-Pakistani girl’s murder case arrested in Lahore
Boris Johnson's former ally Cummings slams UK virus response