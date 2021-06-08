Enhanced Taskforce Green activated in response to Canterbury floods

The Government has activated Enhanced Taskforce Green (ETFG) in response to the Canterbury floods.

The Minister of Social Development and Employment, Hon Carmel Sepuloni says $500,000 will be made available to help with the clean-up.

The flooding in Canterbury has been a significant and adverse event damaging farmland, homes, roads and bridges.

Part of the Government's response to supporting the recovery is making funding available so that local councils or other authorised agency can hire job seekers to help with the clean-up activities like clearing debris.

"This funding will mean job seekers can be employed to help clear debris, including trees and baleage plastic, clear fences and buildings, and support general clean-up," she said.

Across the Canterbury region, damage assessments are being carried out and the Ministry of Social Development will work closely with agencies on the ground to help identify the need for Enhanced Task Force Green support.

It is expected that workers will be on the ground helping with the clean up later this month.

Job seekers interested in helping the Canterbury flood recovery can register their interest by phoning 0800 559 009.

Farmers and growers can self-register for clean-up help through https://arcg.is/0Sbj5W0

Other people needing help on their properties will be able to apply through Civil Defence and can find their local contact here: https://www.civildefence.govt.nz/find-your-civil-defence-group/region/canterbury

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)