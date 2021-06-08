Left Menu

J-K: Blacktopping work on Jammu Mansar road welcomed by people

The blacktopping work on Jammu Mansar road brings fresh hopes to the local population who believe the initiative will boost connectivity and bring economic development to the region.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-06-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 12:46 IST
Visual from Jammu (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The blacktopping work on Jammu Mansar road brings fresh hopes to the local population who believe the initiative will boost connectivity and bring economic development to the region. Shabir Ahmad, the village Sarpanch said that this was a long-standing demand of the people of the area.

"We thank the government that they have started the work as it will benefit all the villages in the area. It will improve connectivity and create employment opportunities. Since this road leads to Surinsar and Mansar which are tourist destinations, its blacktopping will bring tourists to the area. It will help the shopkeepers and others," Ahmad told ANI. Another villager Abdul Qayoom said that it is a welcome step by the government and added that blacktopping will be done from Sidra to Mansar.

"It is a very good step by the administration. The Jammu and Kashmir Government has been focussing on better connectivity through roads across the region. Now tourists can visit these areas. Markets, shops, restaurants, and parking spaces can be developed now to increase the tourist inflow," a villager Akhtar told ANI. (ANI)

