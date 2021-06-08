C'garh: Man trampled to death by wild elephants in Jashpur

A 21-year-old man was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, a forest official said on Tuesday.

However, the body of the deceased could not be retrieved from the forest, as the herd stayed close to it, he said.

The incident took place in a forest near Jhikki village under Bagicha forest range on Monday afternoon, when the victim Agesh Ram Vishwakarma, a native of Fuldih village, had ventured into the jungle to collect wood, he said.

When the victim failed to return, villagers entered the forest to look for him and found his body, he said.

Locals tried to retrieve the body, but after seeing a herd of elephants nearby, they escaped to safety and informed the forest department, the official said.

Forest personnel have been trying to chase away the herd, which has continued to stay put at the spot, he said.

The deceased man's kin have been provided an instant relief of Rs 25,000, while the remaining compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh will be disbursed once the necessary formalities are completed, he said.

''With this, at least 17 people have been killed in separate incidents of elephant attacks in the district in the last one year,'' the official said.

Earlier on June 2, a woman was killed in a similar attack in Badalkhol wildlife sanctuary of Jashpur, while another person was trampled to death in the sanctuary area on March 29.

Several incidents of human-elephant conflict have been reported in the past from the thick forested northern Chhattisgarh, comprising Surguja, Surajpur, Korba, Raigarh, Jashpur, Balrampur and Korea districts.

The region has witnessed several killings of villagers and widespread damage to houses and crops by rogue elephants.

