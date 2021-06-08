Left Menu

UN says estimated 100,000 displaced by Myanmar violence

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 16:53 IST
The United Nations said on Tuesday an estimated 100,000 people had been displaced in Myanmar's Kayah State by recent violence, including "indiscriminate attacks by security forces" against civilian areas.

"The United Nations in Myanmar is concerned about the rapidly deteriorating security and humanitarian situation," the United Nations in Myanmar said in a statement. (Writing by Matthew Tostevin; Editing by Martin Petty)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

