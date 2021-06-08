Left Menu

Lucknow Metro to resume operations from June 9

Lucknow Metro train services will resume operations from June 9, with all safety measures in place as per COVID protocol, the officials of Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) informed on Tuesday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 08-06-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 17:29 IST
Visual of Lucknow Metro (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lucknow Metro train services will resume operations from June 9, with all safety measures in place as per COVID protocol, the officials of Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) informed on Tuesday. The metro will operate normally from 7 am, and the last train will depart at 7 pm from both terminals, the officials said.

This comes as Uttar Pradesh had lifted COVID-imposed lockdown restrictions in all districts except Meerut, Saharanpur, and Gorakhpur, on Sunday. However, the night curfew and weekend curfew will continue to remain, the state government said.

There are 15,681 active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, as per the data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

