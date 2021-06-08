Left Menu

Huge crowds throng Jammu's Old City Market, flout Covid safety protocols

As markets opened in Jammu and Kashmir as part of the unclock process following a month-long Covid-induced lockdown, the Old City of Jammu on Tuesday witnessed a huge rush of people who flouting all Covid-protocols.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-06-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 17:37 IST
Huge crowds throng Jammu's Old City Market, flout Covid safety protocols
Old City Market Jammu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As markets opened in Jammu and Kashmir as part of the unclock process following a month-long Covid-induced lockdown, the Old City of Jammu on Tuesday witnessed a huge rush of people who flouting all Covid-protocols. The Old City market of Jammu is filled mostly with readymade garment shops, and the local administration had allowed the opening up of these shops on Tuesday. But considering that the market is a congested one, and with a huge influx of visitors on the first day of its opening, ther are fears of a high probability of the spread of Covid-19 infection.

Divyam Sharma, a local resident said, "We Indians do not realize the intensity of it all. After the first wave, we all got too lenient and we could see the effect of it in the second wave. Now again, it's not even been a week that the situation has started improving, and people are back on streets...many of them don't even have masks on". Suggesting the administration to regulate the number of shops that can open in bazaars like this one, he said, "The lockdown should be relaxed in a very controlled manner so that we do not get the worse of it again. Simply announcing the opening of markets is definitely going to create a ruckus".

Another local resident, Vipin Sharma suggested a similar solution. He said, "Government should have opened the market on alternate days on one day shops on one side could have been opened and other day shops on another side could have been opened. Such huge rush and no social distancing are dangerous and the virus can easily spread at such places". While Dheeraj, a local of Jammu said, "Safety of self is in our own hands, and it is the responsibility of the people to follow the guidelines laid of the government".

He also highlighted the fact that four-wheelers were not allowed in the market, but still many of the visitors arrived in their cars. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021