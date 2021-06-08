CESL and Ladakh sign an MoU to make Union Territory green UT

Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) under the Ministry of Power has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Administration of Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh, to make it a clean and green UT. Under the MoU, various clean energy and energy efficiency programmes will be implemented.

Beginning with a pilot in the Zanskar valley area, CESL will take up solar mini and microgrid solutions, energy-efficient lighting, energy storage-based solutions, efficient cooking stoves and electric mobility solutions in the UT.

Shri R K Mathur, Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh said that energy access for Ladakh is foremost. Sustainable solutions such as the decentralised energy-efficient solutions that can be implemented in difficult terrains of Ladakh is needed.

Ms Mahua Acharya, MD & CEO, Convergence Energy Services Limited, said that Ladakh is one of nature's gift to our country and it is of great importance to preserve its ecological environment. Usage of carbon-intensive fuel in the UT is leading to great degradation in the area. With this MoU, CESL and the Ladakh administration intend to implement renewable, energy efficiency, and electric mobility projects that will go a long way in saving Ladakh's environment. CESL will come up with clean solutions for home appliances, electric heating, cooking, pump sets for Ladakh's very cold temperatures. CESL will be able to eliminate fossil fuel in furtherance of Ladakh's carbon-neutral goal and provide clean energy access to the farthest hamlets of the region. It will also save the exchequer great expenditure borne on fuel and its transport.

Mr Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Member Parliament, Ladakh, said that clean solutions in lighting, transport and cooking amongst others, serve the dual purpose of reducing our carbon footprint and introducing clean energy alternatives in the union territory. In addition, Renewables facilitate a surge in savings and enables a significant reduction of emissions. Collaborating with CESL is a welcome and much-needed development for the UT of Ladakh.

CESL will build the EV ecosystem for the UT, focusing on EV charging infrastructure which will utilize renewable sources of power, and electric vehicles (EVs) that are being tested for high altitudes. Like all CESL's projects, this programme will also be based on innovative business models, using carbon credits.

The Administration of UT of Ladakh will support CESL with investment in projects, including the pilot, and will also assist in the business development of various clean energy and sustainability programmes of Convergence. Based on the feasibility and outcomes of the programme in Zanskar, other areas will be assigned to CESL. The Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil/Leh, will provide the requisite land in respective council areas, for the implementation of the clean energy projects.

(With Inputs from PIB)