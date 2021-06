BRIEF-White House Council Of Economic Advisers Member Jared Bernstein On Trade Deficit Says We Are Growing Considerably Faster Than Our Trading Partners – CNBC Interview

June 8 (Reuters) -

* WHITE HOUSE COUNCIL OF ECONOMIC ADVISERS MEMBER JARED BERNSTEIN ON TRADE DEFICIT SAYS WE ARE GROWING CONSIDERABLY FASTER THAN OUR TRADING PARTNERS – CNBC INTERVIEW

Advertisement

* BERNSTEIN SAYS WE ARE SERIOUS ABOUT BRINGING LONG-TERM ADVANCED MANUFACTURING FOOTPRINT IN CLEAN ENERGY, ADVANCED BATTERIES - CNBC INTERVIEW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)