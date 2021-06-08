US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow inch higher at open; Nasdaq gains on Tesla boost

The S&P 500 and the Dow opened higher on Tuesday as investors stepped back ahead of key inflation data later in the week, while the Nasdaq got a boost from a rise in Tesla's shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.6 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 34645.84. The S&P 500 rose 7.3 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 4233.81​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 64.6 points, or 0.47%, to 13946.323 at the opening bell.