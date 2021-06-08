Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow inch higher at open; Nasdaq gains on Tesla boost

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 19:08 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow inch higher at open; Nasdaq gains on Tesla boost

The S&P 500 and the Dow opened higher on Tuesday as investors stepped back ahead of key inflation data later in the week, while the Nasdaq got a boost from a rise in Tesla's shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.6 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 34645.84. The S&P 500 rose 7.3 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 4233.81​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 64.6 points, or 0.47%, to 13946.323 at the opening bell.

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021