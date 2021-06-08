Haryana to set up Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority

For ensuring timely and swift execution of the integrated development plan made for Panchkula, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced the setting up of Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA). "PMDA would ensure sustained and balanced growth of Panchkula. The Authority would work on the similar lines of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA)," announced Khattar while addressing the media here.

He said that the authority while working amicably with other departments namely Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and Municipal Corporation would ensure the availability of infrastructure and other key facilities to the people. The Chief Minister said that in a bid to ensure that the people of the state along with Panchkula residents should be aware of the development which has been planned for the city, extensive Information Education Communication (IEC) campaigning of Panchkula's Integrated Development Plan would be done.

"A map identifying every corner of Panchkula would be prepared and later hoardings displaying the information about completed projects and the projects in progress would be installed across the city, so that people can have a clear idea about the projects," said Khattar. The Chief Minister said that after Panchkula, a similar Integrated Development plan would be chalked out for Karnal, Hisar and other districts of the State.

"The swift execution of Panchkula's Integrated Development Plan and setting up of PMDA will not only ensure the development of Panchkula as Centre of Excellence but it would also help Haryana to improve in the Ease of Living and Business Index", he said. The Chief Minister also informed that Haryana aims to develop Panchkula as the 'Economic Capital' of the state.

"In the coming days, the Government is geared up to take up several other initiatives to create a conducive environment for investment in residential as well as commercial properties in Panchkula along with ensuring other holistic development which will be ecological and eco-friendly... Panchkula is the first pre-planned city of Haryana and since 1972, when the city's first action plan for its urbanization was prepared, Panchkula has gradually witnessed major transformation varying from developing modern amenities of life, besides infrastructure development," he said "Now taking our development plan a step further, various developmental charges and taxes have been slashed by almost one-third in Panchkula district, bringing them at par with Mohali and Zirakpur to woo Investors and further to make potential investment in Panchkula district," Khattar added.

The Chief Minister also informed that in a bid to develop Panchkula as a Medicity, two big hospitals with modern health infrastructure will be opened in Sector-32 and Sector-5C. "The state's first joint food and drug testing lab is being opened in Panchkula's Sector-3 at Rs 22 crore. Wellness Centre and Panchakarma Centre are also being set up at Thapli. Besides this, a nursing college is being established in Panchkula," he informed.

The Chief Minister said that dedicated efforts are being made to set up an education city in Panchkula and for this, a site has been identified in Chandi Mandir and the site comes under the Municipal Corporation area. With Panchkula acting as the gateway to Himachal Pradesh, Khattar said the state government wants to develop it as an industrial and logistics hub.

Khattar also said that the development of Pinjore is one of the key parts of Panchkula''s integrated development plan and a comprehensive plan is being chalked out to set up a film city there. (ANI)

