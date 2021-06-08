Tennis-French Open order of play on Wednesday

Order of play on the main showcourt on the 11th day of the French Open on Wednesday (play begins at 0900 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER

24-Coco Gauff (U.S.) v Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic) 17-Maria Sakkari (Greece) v 8-Iga Swiatek (Poland)

3-Rafa Nadal (Spain) v 10-Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 9-Matteo Berrettini (Italy) (Compiled by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad Editing by Christian Radnedge)

