Colonial Pipeline CEO tells Senate cyber defenses were compromised ahead of hack

Reuters | New York | Updated: 08-06-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 20:08 IST
Colonial Pipeline CEO tells Senate cyber defenses were compromised ahead of hack
  • Country:
  • United States

Colonial Pipeline Chief Executive Joseph Blount told a senate committee on Tuesday that the company's cyber defenses were in place, but were compromised ahead of an attack last month.

The hearing was convinced to examine threats to critical infrastructure and the Colonial Pipeline cyber attack that shut the company's major fuel conduits last month. (Reporting By Stephanie Kelly and Jessica Resnick-Ault Editing by Marguerita Choy)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

