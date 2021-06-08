Uttarakhand: SDRF helps pregnant woman reach hospital as landslide blocks Gangotri NH

A pregnant woman who was stuck on the Gangotri National Highway, which got blocked due to landslide, was safely transported to hospital by personnel of Uttrakhand's State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) who came to her rescue on Tuesday. The woman hailed from Mukhba village of the state.

"There was a lot of debris on the highway due to landslide near Sunagar, causing the road to be blocked. It was then that the 20-year-old Karishma, on her way to the hospital got stuck in the middle of the highway", SDRF said. The woman had also started having labour pains. It is then that the family called the police for help.

SDRF Bhatwadi's team and a local volunteer, Rajesh Rawat reached the spot as soon as the information was received, and rescued the pregnant woman in about 20 minutes from the broken rocks, and transported her to the other side, from where the woman was transported to the hospital in an ambulance, SDRF informed. With the blocking up of Gangotri Highway, 11 villages and Gangotri shrine were cut off from the district headquarters.

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) have launched efforts to clear the debris and re-open the stretch for vehicular movements. (ANI)

