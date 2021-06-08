Left Menu

J-K: Fire breaks out at Vaishno Devi shrine complex, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine complex in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi on Tuesday evening.

ANI | Katra (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-06-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 20:23 IST
Visuals from Vaishno Devi shrine complex. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine complex in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi on Tuesday evening. According to the CEO Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, the fire which broke out at around 4 in the evening has been brought under control.

"The fire hydrants were pressed into service and the fire was brought under control by 4.25 pm. No person has been injured in the fire incident," the official said. He added that there has been no hindrance to the Yatra. "The Yatra to the Holy Cave Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji is progressing smoothly."

Meanwhile, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh took to Twitter and informed that everything is under control. "Spoke to DC Reasi, S. Charandeep Singh just now and inquired about the fire that broke out near the Vaishno Devi shrine some time back. Thankfully, everything was brought under control. No major loss reported. However, keeping a close track for the next few hours," he tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

