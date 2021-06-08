Blinken: U.S. to insist on 'real steps' to mitigate Nord Stream 2

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday Washington was working with Germany to try to mitigate any effects of the completion of the Russian Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline.

He also indicated that more penalties could be in order for those involved with the project, saying, "We also of course have opportunities going forward to deal with those who provide insurance or other permits."

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)