Material seized in Jharkhand isn't uranium, not radioactive: DAE

The Department of Atomic Energy DAE on Tuesday clarified that an unidentified material seized in Jharkhands Bokaro is not uranium and not radioactive either. The city-based DAEs clarification came after reports said 6 kg of mineral suspected to be uranium had been seized by the Jharkhand Police in Bokaro on June 2.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-06-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 20:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
The Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) on Tuesday clarified that an unidentified material seized in Jharkhand's Bokaro is not uranium and not radioactive either. The city-based DAE's clarification came after reports said 6 kg of mineral suspected to be 'uranium' had been seized by the Jharkhand Police in Bokaro on June 2. Seven people have been arrested in the case. ''Through spot inspection and laboratory analysis of samples of the material, it is confirmed that the material is not uranium and is not radioactive,'' a DAE spokesperson said in a note. The note added that the material does not cause any radiation related health hazard to living beings or the environment. It, however, did not specify what the material or mineral was. The local police, which has booked the arrested people under relevant sections of the Atomic Energy Act as well, had also said the material had a 'Made in USA' marking, as per media reports. The case had come within weeks of uranium recovery from a gang in the financial capital, which was confirmed to be the material used in nuclear applications.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

