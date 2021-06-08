Left Menu

Odisha CM sanctions Rs 26.29 cr for lockdown-affected urban street vendors

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced a package for the street vendors who suffered due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown clamped in the State to contain the surge in infections.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 08-06-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 20:41 IST
Odisha CM sanctions Rs 26.29 cr for lockdown-affected urban street vendors
Odisha Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced a package for the street vendors who suffered due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown clamped in the State to contain the surge in infections. Patnaik has announced a financial assistance of Rs 26,29,71,000 crores for livelihood support of the urban street vendors whose business and livelihood took a hit during the second wave of the pandemic, as per a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The financial assistance will be provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. "As many as 87, 657 street vendors will be benefited from the special package," the statement added. During the COVID curbs, thousands of small traders as well as street vendors, who used to eke out a living by selling various products, were among the most affected to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

The State government had extended the lockdown in several districts till June 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021