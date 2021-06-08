Left Menu

Centre allocates Rs 40,700 cr for waste management in 2 lakh villages under Swacch Bharat Mission

Rs 40,700 crores have been allocated under Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen towards solid and liquid waste management support for over two lakh villages in the ongoing financial year, informed the Ministry of Jal Shakti on Tuesday.

Updated: 08-06-2021 21:13 IST
Rs 40,700 crores have been allocated under Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen towards solid and liquid waste management support for over two lakh villages in the ongoing financial year, informed the Ministry of Jal Shakti on Tuesday. According to the Centre, funds to the tune of Rs 12,730 crores will be made available through the Fifteenth Finance Commission and over Rs 4,100 through convergence with MGNREGS.

The National Scheme Sanctioning Committee (NSSC) of SBM-G under the Chairmanship of Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti approved the Annual Implementation Plan (AIP) of States and UTs. "While the Central share would be around Rs 14,000 crores, the States shall spend over Rs 8300 crores. Funds to the tune of Rs 12,730 crores will be made available through the Fifteenth Finance Commission and over Rs 4,100 through convergence with MGNREGS. Further, over Rs 1500 crore will be invested by the States through other sources e.g. Business Model, CSR, other schemes, etc," the Ministry said.

SBM(G) Phase 2 aims at achieving comprehensive cleanliness in villages also called ODF Plus status by focusing on ODF sustainability and ensuring SLWM arrangements in villages. Implementation of Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen Phase 2 in 2021-2022 will see the construction of over 50 lakh Individual Household toilets (IHHLs), one lakh community toilets, plastic waste management Units in over 2,400 blocks of India, Gobardhan projects in 386 districts, faecal sludge management arrangements in over 250 districts apart from the targeted support for over 2 lakh villages in implementation of SLWM interventions. (ANI)

