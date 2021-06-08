Left Menu

Crowd flouts Covid-protocols at Guwahati's Ganesh Gudi Market

People were seen flouting Covid safety protocols on Tuesday at Guwahati's Ganesh Gudi market, which saw huge crowds during curfew relaxation hours before noon.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 08-06-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 21:35 IST
Crowd flouts Covid-protocols at Guwahati's Ganesh Gudi Market
Guwahati's Ganesh Gudi market (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

People were seen flouting Covid safety protocols on Tuesday at Guwahati's Ganesh Gudi market, which saw huge crowds during curfew relaxation hours before noon. People thronged the market before curfew came into place and were seen ignoring Covid-protocols such as social distancing and proper use of masks.

Sunil Jaiswal, a resident of Ganesh Gudi market area said, "Maintaining social distancing during the relaxation hours is very difficult as it is the only time for everyone to make their purchases". Pointing at the improving Covid-situation of the state, Jaiswal said, "I hope in the coming days the impact of Covid-19 will reduce further, and the market hours will be restored to normal".

He also mentioned that the onus lies on the public to ensure the safety of themselves during these hours of curfew relaxation and that there was not much that the government can help with. Assam government on Friday extended the partial lockdown till June 16. However, the curfew time has been reduced from 1pm to 5am daily.

There is a tal ban on the movement of individuals from 1 PM to 5 AM daily. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021