Covid: Delhi Jal Board defers levy of penalty on properties not having RWH systems till Sept

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 21:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@DelhiJalBoard)
In view of the second wave of COVID-19, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will not impose any penalty till September end on properties that do not have a rainwater harvesting system, according to an order issued on Tuesday.

The utility had earlier made it mandatory for all properties with an area of 100 sq m and above to have a functional rainwater harvesting (RWH) system.

''Levy of RWH penalty in water bills on non-existence of functional RWH system has been deferred for the next six months, i.e. till September 30 for all cases,'' the DJB order read.

If a penalty has been levied from April 1 onwards in any case, it will be reversed, it said.

The DJB also deferred the mandatory installation of an RWH system for new water connections for six months.

