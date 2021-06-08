Left Menu

INS Tarkash brings medical supplies from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia

INS Tarkash entered Al Shuwaikh Harbour, Kuwait on 31 May 21 and embarked on 785 oxygen cylinders.

In continuation of the “Oxygen Solidarity Bridge” to support India’s fight against COVID, Indian Naval ships have been playing a crucial role in the transhipment of Oxygen and other medical supplies from various countries.   Image Credit: Twitter (@IndEmbFinEst)
  • India

Indian Naval Ship Tarkash on her third trip as part of Operation Samudra Setu II (Oxygen Express) brought in critical medical supplies from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

In continuation of the "Oxygen Solidarity Bridge" to support India's fight against COVID, Indian Naval ships have been playing a crucial role in the transhipment of Oxygen and other medical supplies from various countries.

INS Tarkash entered Al Shuwaikh Harbour, Kuwait on 31 May 21 and embarked on 785 oxygen cylinders. Later on, the ship embarked 300 oxygen cylinders from Ad Dammam Port, Saudi Arabia on 01 Jun 21. She entered Mumbai Harbour with medical consignment on the morning of 08 Jun.

Previously, INS Tarkash had brought in critical medical supplies comprising of four Cryogenic Oxygen Containers (20MT each), 982 oxygen cylinders in her two trips from Doha and Bahrain.

