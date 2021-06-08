France's Macron describes slapping incident as 'isolated event'
French President Emmanuel Macron described being the victim of a slapping incident an "isolated event".
"We must put this incident in perspective, this is an isolated event," Macron told French local newspaper Le Dauphine Libere after he was slapped during a walkabout in southeastern France.
"We must not let ultra-violent people take over the public debate, they do not deserve it", he added.
