France's Macron describes slapping incident as 'isolated event'

French President Emmanuel Macron described being the victim of a slapping incident an "isolated event".

"We must put this incident in perspective, this is an isolated event," Macron told French local newspaper Le Dauphine Libere after he was slapped during a walkabout in southeastern France.

"We must not let ultra-violent people take over the public debate, they do not deserve it", he added.

