IAEA monitoring as agreed with Iran must continue, U.S. says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-06-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 22:53 IST
Monitoring of Iran's activities by the U.N. nuclear watchdog as outlined in an agreement recently extended until June 24 must be allowed to continue or risk undermining talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal, the United States said on Tuesday.

"We strongly encourage Iran to avoid any action that would prevent the collection of or IAEA access to the information necessary for it to quickly re-establish ... continuity of knowledge," a U.S. statement to a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation Board of Governors said.

"Such action would, at a minimum, seriously complicate ongoing efforts to reach an understanding on how Iran can return to compliance with its JCPOA commitments in return for a similar U.S. resumption," it said, referring to the 2015 deal by its full name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

