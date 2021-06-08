Left Menu

Telangana extends COVID lockdown till June 19 with relaxations

Keeping in view the number of COVID cases in some districts of the state, Telangana has extended COVID-induced lockdown for another 10 days, starting from June 10.

Keeping in view the number of COVID cases in some districts of the state, Telangana has extended COVID-induced lockdown for another 10 days, starting from June 10. "The spread of COVID-19 is not under control in Satthupalli, Madhira, Nalgonda, Nagarjuna Sagar, Munugode, Devarakonda, Miryalguda Assembly segments, therefore it has been decided to extend the existing lockdown", the state cabinet said.

The cabinet has also decided to give relaxation between 6 am to 5 pm during the lockdown and also granted an additional one hour, till 6 pm, for people to reach home from their offices. "Shops and business establishments will be closed by 5 pm and the remaining one-hour grace period is to ensure that people reach home by 6 pm," the state government said.

Telangana has recorded a total of 1897 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state's total tally to 5,95,000, the State Health Department informed on Tuesday. The state also recorded 15 COVID-deaths and 2,982 fresh recoveries in 24 hours. With this, the state's fatality rate has been recorded at 0.57 per cent, and the recovery rate at 95.34 per cent. (ANI)

