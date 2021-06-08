Left Menu

Haryana's former Health Minister Kamla Verma passes away, CM condoles demise

Three-time Haryana Cabinet Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kamla Verma passed away on Tuesday her in Yamunanagin.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 08-06-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 23:27 IST
Haryana's former Health Minister Kamla Verma passes away, CM condoles demise
Three-time Haryana Cabinet Minister Kamla Verma (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three-time Haryana Cabinet Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kamla Verma passed away on Tuesday her in Yamunanagin. Her last rites will be performed at Yamuna Ghat at 11:30 am on Wednesday.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has expressed grief over her demise, stating that her death marked the end of an era. "An era has come to an end with the demise of Kamla Verma ji, the first woman president of Haryana State BJP and three-time cabinet minister," Khattar tweeted.

The Chief Minister added that her organisational ability and strong determination for good governance will always inspire him to work for public welfare. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij also mourned her demise and said she was a fine politician.

Verma was a veteran leader and had served as Health Minister, Sports Minister, Women and Child Development Minister and other important portfolios in Haryana government. She has spend 19 moths in jail during the 1975 Emergency. Verma was associated with Arya Samaj before joining politics. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021