Talks with Pfizer, Moderna for Covid-19 vaccines under consideration, No conclusion yet: Dr VK Paul

Even as Pfizer's Covid vaccine has being authorised for use in children in the US and parts of Europe, Dr VK Paul, Member-Health at Niti Aayog said that approval to the coronavirus vaccines of Pfizer and Moderna is under consideration in India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 23:59 IST
Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), Niti Ayog. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
By Shalini Bhardwaj Even as Pfizer's Covid vaccine has being authorised for use in children in the US and parts of Europe, Dr VK Paul, Member-Health at Niti Aayog said that approval to the coronavirus vaccines of Pfizer and Moderna is under consideration in India.

The Pfizer vaccine, which is manufactured in collaboration with German Biotechnology firm BioNTech, is the only vaccine currently being administered to children in a few countries. The central government is in discussions with Pfizer as the American giant pharmaceutical company has indicated that its Covid-19 vaccines will be likely available in July.

"Approval to Pfizer and Moderna is under consideration", said Dr VK Paul, Member - Health, Niti Aayog to ANI On May 27, Dr Paul while addressing a press briefing had said "We are engaged with Pfizer as they have indicated the availability of a certain volume of vaccines in the coming months, possibly in July."

According to the sources, Pfizer's request on indemnity against liability is under discussion and no decision has been taken yet and the government is trying to work around the issues that the company has raised. During Tuesday's media briefing, the Union Ministry of Health said that Ministry has placed orders with the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech for vaccines.

"Immediately following the Prime Minister's announcement, Ministry of Health has placed orders for 25 Crore doses of Covishield to Serum Institute and 19 Crore doses for Covaxin to Bharat Biotech Limited on 8th June 2021," it said. Ministry has also briefed about the additional 30 per cent advance amount for the same is being released to these manufacturers and these orders are in addition to the recent order for 30 crore doses placed on Biological E Limited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

