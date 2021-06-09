Wife of convicted Mexican drug kingpin 'El Chapo' to plead guilty -report
Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Mexican drug cartel kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, is expected to plead guilty this week to federal charges, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.
Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.
